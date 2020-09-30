Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets a story trailer, podcast documentary series

Ubisoft has a couple of interesting announcements today for fans of the series and those looking forward to the next big entry in the series.
First up, Ubi released a brand new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla story trailer which digs into the backstory of Viking raider Eivor, the protagonist. They also dropped off details for the Echoes of Valhalla podcast documentary series which also launches today with episode 1.
Check out the new trailer below and read on for all the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla details from Ubisoft.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Story Trailer | Ubisoft [NA]:
Today, Ubisoft released a new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla story trailer and a new podcast documentary series, Echoes of Valhalla, that gives insight into Viking stories and highlights the historical inspiration behind the game.
The story trailer offers players a new glimpse of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider torn between their duty to their brother Sigurd and a personal quest for glory. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, Eivor’s clan must secure a future among the kingdoms of England. During their journey, Eivor will face powerful figures including Saxon kings and the warmongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, as well as a mysterious, growing threat bound to England’s destiny.
In addition, Ubisoft announced Echoes of Valhalla, a podcast documentary series starting today that unveils the historical background of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In Echoes of Valhalla, the story of the Vikings is given a new voice to better represent the warriors who traveled and shaped the world.
With development led by Ubisoft Montreal*, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers players the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking raider, in a beautiful and mysterious open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Players can take advantage of new features, including raids, weapon dual-wielding, and settlement building. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release worldwide on November 10, 2020 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UPLAY+**, Ubisoft’s subscription service, and Stadia. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on PlayStation 5 alongside the launch of the console from November 12, 2020.*** Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch on Amazon Luna alongside the launch of the Ubisoft channel.
