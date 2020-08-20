Nintendo eShop Update – Gleamlight, INMOST, FuzzBall, No Straight Roads

Phew, there’s a ton of new Nintendo eShop digital titles hitting the storefront this week/in the near future for the Nintendo Switch.
So where to begin… there’s Peaky Blinders: Mastermin, Gleamlight, INMOST, FuzzBall, No Straight Roads, A Short Hike, Raji: An Ancient Epic and many, many more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind – Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a puzzle-adventure game, based on the award-winning BBC and Netflix TV show. Set right before the events of Season One, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind lets you join the Shelby family’s criminal gang. Take control of key members of the Shelby family, including Tommy, Arthur and Polly. Become the Mastermind as you freely reset and rewind each character’s path in order to tune all of their actions for perfect coordination. Achieve the highest mission rating by strategically using characters and stealth to solve increasingly complex puzzles with optimum timing.
- Gleamlight – Welcome to Gleamlight – a 2D action game that will take you on an adventure traversing a beautiful, transient world. Immerse yourself amid stained-glass artistry while tracing the world’s mysterious unspoken story. What will you, as Gleam, sense and feel through your travels across this fearsome world of glass?
- INMOST – Something is lurking in the shadows … A Knight sworn to the forces of darkness. A creature which feeds on pain. A young girl all alone. One interconnecting tale of suffering, sacrifice and the family in the middle of it all. INMOST is an atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platformer, following three playable characters within one dark, interconnecting story. In an old abandoned castle, you’ll need to explore every nook and cranny, avoid detection, slice your way through enemies and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that lurks within. INMOST will be available on Aug. 21.
- Nintendo Mobile
- Fight for Honor! – Newly added Heroes have joined the battle in the Fire Emblem Heroes game. Edelgard, Dimitri, Lysithea and Claude from Fire Emblem: Three Houses are the winners of January’s Choose Your Legends: Round 4 event and are available now in Fire Emblem Heroes in special outfits. Players can even choose one of these four Heroes to summon at 5-star for free! Check out the four Heroes in action here.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 4×4 Dirt Track – Aug. 21
- A Short Hike
- Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue – Aug. 21
- Arcade Archives SUPER PUNCH-OUT!!
- Bunny Adventure
- Chinese Parents
- Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1
- Ellipsis
- Even the Ocean – Aug. 21
- Evergate
- FuzzBall
- Giraffe and Annika – Aug. 25
- Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition
- Indygo – Aug. 21
- Jenny LeClue – Detectivu – Aug. 26
- Jets’n’Guns 2 – Aug. 26
- KIDS: FARM COLORING
- Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～
- Manifold Garden
- No Straight Roads – Aug. 25
- One Line Coloring – Aug. 21
- Over the Alps – Aug. 25
- Paratopic – Aug. 21
- Phoenotopia : Awakening
- Poker Hands
- Puzzle Bundle – 3 in 1 – Aug. 22
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Reason – Casual Puzzle
- Retro Tanks
- Runestone Keeper
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time – Aug. 21
- Spiritfarer
- Street Power Soccer – Aug. 25
- Takeshi and Hiroshi