Microsoft shows off the next “New Xbox Experience” for consoles, PC, mobile

Every few years Microsoft rolls out a new Xbox experience of some sort, usually in the form of UI redesign across the board. Well get ready folks, because another “New Xbox Experience” is on the horizon and heading to the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Xbox apps for Windows 10, Android and iOS devices.
The new New Xbox Experience’s look and feel is a little rounder and more readable, but most importantly, is supposedly lighter and more responsive. The updates will touch many apps across the Xbox ecosystem this Holiday, so get ready!
The New Xbox Experience: Connecting You to Fun, Wherever You Want to Play:
New Xbox Experience screens:
Head on over to the official Xbox Wire with even more in-depth dive into the experience.