Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath koming soon

Mortal Kombat 11 is getting a proper expansion soon, and not just more character packs or DLC.
Titled Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, the new expansion will launch on May 26th, 2020 and continues the campaign story, introduces new characters such as Robocop (featuring voice/likeness of Peter Weller from the movies), along with returning kombatants Fujin and Sheeva. There will also be some klassic features and stages including Friendships, Stage Fatalities, the Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas, and more. Some of the new content will be available for free for existing MK11 players too!
See some screens and the official reveal trailer below.
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – Official Reveal Trailer:
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath screens/art:
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today announced Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, a new expansion for the hit videogame Mortal Kombat 11, the best-selling title in franchise history that was named Fighting Game of the Year at the 2019 D.I.C.E. Awards. Set for a global release on digital first beginning May 26 and developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expands the critically acclaimed story campaign with an all-new, cinematic narrative centered around trust and deceit. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion will be available on PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, PlayStation 4 Pro computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch system, PC and Stadia.*
The epic saga continues in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance. Adding to the growing roster of playable fighters, the new expansion features the triumphant return of Fujin, the God of Wind who serves as Earthrealm’s protector alongside his brother Raiden, and Sheeva, the four-armed, half-human and half-dragon queen of the ancient Shokan race. RoboCop, the iconic, highly advanced cybernetic police officer will make his first appearance in the franchise, continuing the pedigree of popular Mortal Kombat guest fighters. RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the popular character in both the original “RoboCop” (1987) film and “RoboCop 2” (1990) sequel. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will also include three new character skin packs to be released over time.
Additionally, all Mortal Kombat 11 owners will have access to new Stages, including the return of the Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas, accompanied by Stage Fatalities, the fan-favorite finishing moves that use the environment to destroy opponents, and the popular Friendships feature from the ‘90s, which allows players to take down their adversaries with a hint of kindness. These features will be available as a free content update in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath release.