2K announces PGA Tour 2K21

2K this morning revealed a new officially licensed PGA game, and a bit of a title change.
Announced this morning, PGA Tour 2K21 is in development by HB Studios, the team responsible for The Golf Club series and it’s apparently headed to multiple platforms “soon”. The previous The Golf Club release “featured PGA Tour”, but this re-branding puts it more front and center and in alignment with the usual 2K sports releases.
Check out a teaser trailer below, and stay tuned for the full reveal on May 14th, 2020.
PGA TOUR 2K21 Teaser – Full Details 5/14:
