Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate coming to current, next-gen platforms in November

The definitive Mortal Kombat 11 experience is komi.. coming soon, and current and potential players should be pretty damn thrilled with the experience.
Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios has revealed that beginning on November 17th, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will become available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia and PC. They also confirmed that owners of the current generation versions will receive the next-gen version upgrades for free, and went on to confirm “delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times” and more. Oh and there will be full cross-platform/generation play too.
Ultimate will include Kombat Pack 1 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion, and the new Kombat Pack 2 which adds Mileena, Rain and Rambo to the huge roster.
Current Mortal Kombat 11 owners will be able to upgrade their experience by picking up Kombat Pack 2 for $14.99.
Warner Bros. Games today announced Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, a new expanded version of Mortal Kombat 11, the fastest selling title in franchise history with more than 8 million units sold globally to date. The game was also named Fighting Game of the Year at the 23rd D.I.C.E. Awards by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences and Best Fighting Game of 2019 by IGN. Developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate offers the definitive Mortal Kombat 11 experience with the addition of Kombat Pack 2 featuring new playable Fighters Mileena, Rain and Rambo, along with the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 main game, Kombat Pack 1 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion.
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is scheduled to release globally beginning Nov. 17 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia. Additionally, Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on PS4 or Xbox One consoles can access free upgrades to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S versions of their game, delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and more, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate includes the following content and enhancements:
- Definitive Mortal Kombat 11 Experience – Two critically acclaimed story campaigns taking players on a time-bending adventure that continues the epic Mortal Kombat saga, along with the full roster of 37 playable characters.
- Kombat Pack 2 – Newly added fighters Mileena, the hybrid Edenian and Tarkatan clone of Kitana; Rain, the royal Edenian demigod; and Rambo, the iconic Special Forces soldier featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone.
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion – Franchise-first story expansion, three playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva, RoboCop) and 10 additional character skins.
- Kombat Pack 1 – Six playable characters (Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800, Spawn) and 25 additional character skins.
- Mortal Kombat 11 – Packed to the brim with multiple features and modes for all players including Story, Custom Character Variation System, Stage Fatalities, Friendships, Online, Towers of Time, Tutorial, Krypt, Kombat League and the signature roster of returning and franchise-first fighters, all equipped with unique Fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals.
- PS5 Upgrade Available – Delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on PS4 and PS4 Pro can also access a free upgrade to the PS5 version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.
- Xbox Series X|S Smart Delivery Enabled – Providing 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on Xbox One consoles can also access a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.
- Krossplay Support – Allowing PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players to fight against other players on opposite platforms in select modes.
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate preorders will be available beginning Oct. 15 for $59.99 (SRP), providing immediate access to Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pack 1 and the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion upon purchase.
Players who already own Mortal Kombat 11 can upgrade their experience by preordering Kombat Pack 2 beginning Oct. 15 for $14.99 (SRP). Current owners can also purchase Kombat Pack 1 for $19.99 (SRP) or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion for $39.99 (SRP).
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 preorders will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring three new character skin variants, including “Dark Web” Noob Saibot, “HCF” (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang and “Blood Moon” Skarlet.
Please note, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on PS5, PS4 and PS4 Pro will be available digitally beginning Nov. 17. The PS4 and PS4 Pro physical version in the Americas* will be available in January.
Additionally, the Nintendo Switch version in the Americas will be available digitally only, while the PC and Stadia versions will be available digitally only worldwide – both releasing on Nov. 17.
*Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 and PS4 Pro physical version will not be available in Brazil.