Skater XL kickflips onto consoles, PC in July 2020

It’s official, Easy Day Studios has announced that Skater XL is headed to all consoles (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) and the PC this summer, July 2020. It’s a crime that there has been no real skateboarding release to hit major platforms in about decade, so we have high hopes for Skater XL.
Have a look at the new trailer, featuring some pros who have signed on, along with some screens.
Skater XL screens:
Skater XL Pros And DTLA Reveal Trailer:
Easy Day Studios announced today that Skater XL will be launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in July 2020. The team revealed that players will be able to skate as street legends Tom Asta, Tiago Lemos, Evan Smith and Brandon Westgate, or create their own custom skater when Skater XL launches this summer. Rounding out today’s major announcements, Skater XL will feature a downtown Los Angeles map that includes the LA Convention Center, the Staples Center and block after block of plazas, buildings, car parks and corridors that can be used to define your skating style. Skater XL is the first major skateboarding game to launch on all major platforms in more than ten years.
“Today’s announcements are the culmination of more than a year of focused development and we couldn’t be happier to have Tom, Tiago, Evan and Brandon as ambassadors of this journey,” stated Dain Hedgpeth, Director and Co-Founder of Easy Day Studios. “Downtown LA is iconic to skating and we wanted to showcase it first as we gear up for launch. We spent considerable time capturing critical details to recreate its many legendary spots and look forward to players getting their hands on it in July.”
Skater XL is the first ever skateboarding title to give direct control of the feet and board at all times rather than canned trick animations, unlocking the creative potential of the player with sandbox-style gameplay. Create, combine, and style tricks as you hit legendary California skating locations. Dive into the digital skate subculture with skate spots based on iconic real locations from the West Coast. With a huge modding community that has created thousands of maps, digital skate ezines, personal video parts, in-game brands, and contests, Skater XL celebrates the creativity and dedication of the skate community.
Check out the latest issue of YZ Magazine, a ‘zine created by community member “5uds” and friends for an in-depth look at the latest happenings in the world of Skater XL.
Skater XL will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in July 2020.