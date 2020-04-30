Nintendo eShop Update – Levelhead, Streets of Rage 4, Bubble, Arcade Spirits

There’s a comfortable amount of new digital titles on the Nintendo eShop today as you can see below. From a special Splatoon 2 demo, to the latest and greatest Streets of Rage title, and plenty of other options such as new multiplayer content for Luigi’s Mansion 3 and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon™ 2 Special Demo 2020 – Have you been eager to make a splash in the world of the Splatoon 2 game, but didn’t know where to get your feet wet? Well, it’s time to finally dip your tentacles in, because the water’s warm and the ink’s never been fresher! From now until May 6 at 6:59 a.m. PT, you can download the special demo which lets you join the ink-splatting action in 4-on-4 Turf War battles. You can even try out Ranked Battles and the Salmon Run co-op mode during the demo’s timed window. You’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership* to participate in the event. Even if you’re not a member yet, you’re still invited, thoughF! After downloading the demo, you’ll receive an email with a download code** for a seven-day free trial for Nintendo Switch Online. (Even if you’ve activated a previous free trial, you’re still eligible for this offer.) If you enjoy all the fast-paced action, you’ll be able to save 30% on the purchase of Splatoon 2 during the special demo timeframe, and your progress will carry over to the full game, once purchased. So stop sweating and start splatting!
- Levelhead – Take control of GR-18, a delivery robot in training, as you run, jump and blast your way across more than 90 challenging, hand-designed campaign levels. Get creative and make your own levels with hundreds of items, including enemies, hazards, paths, programmable switches, secrets, weather, music and powers. Once you’ve completed your level, share it with the rest of the world and gain a following!
- Streets of Rage 4 – Among the best beat-’em-up series ever created, the iconic Streets of Rage returns with a masterful revitalization of the arcade action fans adore. The all-time classic Streets of Rage, known as Bare Knuckle in Japan, is known for its timeless gameplay and electronic, dance-influenced music. Streets of Rage 4 builds upon the original trilogy’s gameplay with new mechanics, beautiful hand-drawn visuals and an exemplary soundtrack.
DLC:
- Scare up Some Fun With the Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack – Part 2 – Yikes! Even more spectral spooks have arrived at the Last Resort, the perpetually haunted high-rise hotel. The ever-intrepid Luigi has his work cut out for him in this DLC*** for the Luigi’s Mansion 3 game, which adds new costumes, new floor themes, new ghosts in ScareScraper mode and new mini-games for ScreamPark mode. A new Art Viewer mode lets you browse concept art created during the game’s development too. Plus, when you purchase the Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack DLC, which includes both Part 1 and Part 2, you’ll receive a bonus in-game Polterpup light that can be used when playing ScareScraper mode or when playing through the game’s main story. It’s a great time to fire up the Poltergust G-00 again and show those ghosts who’s in charge!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
-
- 911 Operator Deluxe Edition – Available May 1
- Arcade Spirits – Available May 1
- Book of Demons
- Bubble
- Fairy Knights
- Farmer’s Dynasty
- Gun Crazy – Available May 1
- Indivisible
- Ministry of Broadcast
- Mushroom Heroes
- My Secret Pets!
- Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1
- Pocket Arcade Story
- Princess Closet
- SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE
- StarCrossed
- Swapperoo – Available May 1
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Tonight We Riot – Available May 5
- War-Torn Dreams