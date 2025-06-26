Nintendo eShop Update – Tamagotchi Plaza, FRONT MISSION 3: Remake, Retro Drive: Revamped

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection titles and content for the Nintendo Switch family hitting the Nintendo eShop today and/or soon, including the Switch and Switch 2 version of Tamagotchi Plaza along with FRONT MISSION 3: Remake, Retro Drive: Revamped, Irem Collection Volume 3 and many others.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.