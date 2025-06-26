Nintendo eShop Update – Tamagotchi Plaza, FRONT MISSION 3: Remake, Retro Drive: Revamped

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection titles and content for the Nintendo Switch family hitting the Nintendo eShop today and/or soon, including the Switch and Switch 2 version of Tamagotchi Plaza along with FRONT MISSION 3: Remake, Retro Drive: Revamped, Irem Collection Volume 3 and many others.
As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code]
1 used & new available from $20.00
Purchase on Amazon
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Tamagotchi Plaza – Tamagotchi Plaza is the latest entry in the Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop series of shop simulator games. Set in the charming Tamahiko Town, players manage a dozen different shops and engage with over 100 Tamagotchi by taking orders, helping with lost items and enhancing each shop’s reputation. Create the perfect glasses for your patrons in the Eyewear Shop, set tables to match your style at the Tea Shop, visit the Dentist where cavities are treated and more. Plus, play with a friend in two shops with local two-player co-op and versus modes. Celebrate the world of Tamagotchi when the game launches on June 27!
Pre-orders:
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – Become the ultimate high-tech warrior in an action-packed new entry in the Daemon X Machina series. Fly into battle in your customized Arsenal, unleashing a variety of attacks tailored to your playstyle. Feel the exhilaration of fast-paced combat as you freely explore a deadly and dangerous open world on land or in the air. After taking down foes, collect their weapons and equipment and upgrade your skills to expand your options on the battlefield. Suit up for a dark sci-fi story where you can face the titanic boss battles alone or with up to two other players online1. Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 system Sept. 5. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance – The iconic SHINOBI series returns in an all-new 2D action platformer with a unique hand-drawn look created by the team behind the hit brawler Streets of Rage 4! Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi, master of the ninja arts. Set off on a quest for vengeance to face unparalleled evil after finding your village burned to the ground and your clan turned to stone. Wield your vast ninja arsenal including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts and Ninpo to vanquish foes. Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves and venture through more than a dozen visually striking stages along the way. SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance launches on the Nintendo Switch system Aug. 29. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Yo-Yo-Yoshi! – Beware of Baby Bowser! The Yoshi’s Story soundtrack is available now on Nintendo Music2, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks! Experience the bubbly tunes from each chapter of Yoshi’s storybook adventure to reclaim the Super Happy Tree. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Tetris® 99 47th MAXIMUS CUP – Did you miss a past Tetris® 99 MAXIMUS CUP? Never fear – here’s your second chance to earn past in-game themes! Nintendo Switch Online members playing the Tetris 99 online mode can collect 20 event points during each respective round to unlock previous themes including Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Round 1, the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass paid DLC3 for Round 2, Pikmin 4 for Round 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Round 4! Players who have already obtained a specific in-game theme will not receive a duplicate or new reward. The Tetris 99 47th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from Jun. 27 at 12 a.m. PT to Jun. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- My Nintendo Gear Up With Nintendo Switch Online Sweepstakes – Enter the My Nintendo Gear Up With Nintendo Switch Online Sweepstakes4 for a chance to win a collection of gaming goods inspired by classic games, the Nintendo Music app and more! This sweepstakes ends July 31 at 11 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/925e7a1e6561f975.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Bibelot: Y-Break
- Against the Storm
- Anvil Saga
- Arcade Archives STRATEGY X
- Ascendant – Available June 30
- Bambas! – Available June 27
- Better Listening, Better Connections
- Block Party DX!
- Boxville 2
- CarGo!
- CarsWheels
- CRAYON DINO
- CULT VS GAL
- Dead of Darkness – Available July 2
- Dragon Eclipse – Available July 1
- Dungeons of Paint – Available June 27
- EGGCONSOLE Mado Monogatari 1-2-3 MSX2
- Fast Striker EX
- Flower Shop: The Complete Story
- FRONT MISSION 3: Remake
- Hirai Nya
- Hole Digging Master
- Hope’s Farm 2
- Into The Emberlands – Available July 2
- Irem Collection Volume 3 – Available July 1
- Klaus Lee – Thunderballs
- Locomoto
- Merge World Alchemist
- Mind & Sight Spot the Difference Workout
- Minos Dungeon
- No Heroes Here 2 – Available July 1
- Oirbo
- Pixel Game Maker Series Princess Pomu and the 5 Moons
- Prehistoric Gal
- Pro Roulette – Available June 27
- RememPair – Available July 1
- Retro Drive: Revamped
- Robot girl’s dream -RobotBattleChampionship-
- Ruffy and the Riverside
- Sleepy Meadow
- Stasis
- SUSHI vs BURGER Race
- Until Then
- Zombies Overloaded
For news and updates on all things Nintendo, you can also check out the free Nintendo Today! smart-device app. Whether it’s news about games, info about your favorite characters, or videos and comic strips — you’ll get personalized fun every day.