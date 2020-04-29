Assassin’s Creed Valhalla officially announced

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next mainline game in the Assassin’s Creed series, has been officially revealed — as we reported on earlier today. Well the title and setting was revealed at least.
But wait, that’s not everything. Ubi will be fully revealing the new title tomorrow, during another livestream session taking place at 8:00am PDT/11:00am EDT.
The concept art live-reveal by BossLogic is embedded below along with the YouTube stream. Make sure to stop by in the morning for more details.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Cinematic World Premiere Trailer | Ubisoft NA: