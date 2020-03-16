«

Microsoft gives us a closer look at the Xbox Series X tech

March 16th, 2020

by Paul Bryant


Microsoft, as promised, revealed more details this morning about the Xbox Series X hardware today by publishing a new article on Xbox Wire and partnering with a number of technical sites, such as Digital Foundry.

We still have some questions, but they’ve gone a long way in answering some of them so far, such as the size of the SSD HDD (1TB), how storage expansion would work, how much RAM it will have (16GB), what kind of target performance they are looking to crank out, and more.

Oh and we have some product shots and a video showcasing load times and performance and more.

Xbox Series X product shots:

Xbox Series X – Quick Resume Tech Demo:

Xbox Series X – Full Specs:

CPU 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU
GPU 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU
Die Size 360.45 mm2
Process 7nm Enhanced
Memory 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus
Memory Bandwidth 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s
Internal Storage 1 TB Custom NVME SSD
I/O Throughput 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)
Expandable Storage 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)
External Storage USB 3.2 External HDD Support
Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive
Performance Target 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

