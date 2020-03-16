Microsoft gives us a closer look at the Xbox Series X tech

Microsoft, as promised, revealed more details this morning about the Xbox Series X hardware today by publishing a new article on Xbox Wire and partnering with a number of technical sites, such as Digital Foundry.
We still have some questions, but they’ve gone a long way in answering some of them so far, such as the size of the SSD HDD (1TB), how storage expansion would work, how much RAM it will have (16GB), what kind of target performance they are looking to crank out, and more.
Oh and we have some product shots and a video showcasing load times and performance and more.
Xbox Series X product shots:
Xbox Series X – Quick Resume Tech Demo:
Xbox Series X – Full Specs:
|CPU
|8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU
|GPU
|12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU
|Die Size
|360.45 mm2
|Process
|7nm Enhanced
|Memory
|16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus
|Memory Bandwidth
|10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s
|Internal Storage
|1 TB Custom NVME SSD
|I/O Throughput
|2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)
|Expandable Storage
|1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)
|External Storage
|USB 3.2 External HDD Support
|Optical Drive
|4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive
|Performance Target
|4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS