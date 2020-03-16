Call of Duty: Warzone tops 15 millions players

It’s probably not much of a surprise, but Activision’s free-to-download Call of Duty battle royale title, Call of Duty: Warzone, has officially topped 15 millions players as of late last week. We haven’t had an update since then from the company, but we’re pretty sure it’s much more than that now.
Either way, with the state of the world right now, and more and more and more gamers potentially stuck at home, we expect the number to continue to push upwards.
See the announcement tweet below!
We crossed 15 million players earlier today, thank you #Warzone fans. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/6Xw7MyFk2C
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 14, 2020