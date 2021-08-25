Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X bundle, Elite Wireless Controller revealed

To celebrate the official December 8th, 2021 release date announcement for Halo Infinite, Microsoft has also revealed a slick set of Halo Infinite-themed console hardware and accessories for all those Halo fans out there.
The $549 Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X will launch on November 15th, 2021 (and is available for pre-order now) will feature a very attractive Xbox Series X console and matching wireless controller as seen below along with access to the digital version of the game when available.
Xbox Series X – Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle:
Also prepping for a release in the near future is the new $199 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Halo Infinite Limited Edition with carrying case which will also launch on November 15th, 2021. Also see that piece of kit below.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Halo Infinite Limited Edition:
Last but not least are themed Halo Infinite Edition Razer Kaira Pro headset and Halo Infinite Special Edition Seagate Game Drive, both with product shots below.