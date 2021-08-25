«

»

Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X bundle, Elite Wireless Controller revealed

Categories:

News, Previews, Screenshots, Videos and Trailers, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

August 25th, 2021

by Paul Bryant


To celebrate the official December 8th, 2021 release date announcement for Halo Infinite, Microsoft has also revealed a slick set of Halo Infinite-themed console hardware and accessories for all those Halo fans out there.

The $549 Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X will launch on November 15th, 2021 (and is available for pre-order now) will feature a very attractive Xbox Series X console and matching wireless controller as seen below along with access to the digital version of the game when available.

Xbox Series X – Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle:

Also prepping for a release in the near future is the new $199 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Halo Infinite Limited Edition with carrying case which will also launch on November 15th, 2021. Also see that piece of kit below.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Halo Infinite Limited Edition:

Last but not least are themed Halo Infinite Edition Razer Kaira Pro headset and Halo Infinite Special Edition Seagate Game Drive, both with product shots below.

Halo Infinite - Xbox Series X Standard Edition (Video Game)
See larger image

Halo Infinite – Xbox Series X Standard Edition (Video Game)

Manufacturer:  Placeholder
ESRB Rating: 
Platform: 
Genre: 

New From: $59.99 In Stock

This title will be released on December 30, 2021.

buy now

Tags: , , , , ,