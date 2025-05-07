Wētā Workshop and iam8bit team up to put Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game into your hands

When you think about Lord of the Rings, you usually picture grand adventures with plenty of action. However not everyone will be the ringbearer and in the upcoming cozy title Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game, you’re going to see a completely different aspect of the franchise.

Create your own hobbit, live your life and help Bywater become a village in Hobbiton in this cozy title set in the Lord of the Rings universe. We learned that the game will be getting a physical edition on the Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation 5 courtesy of iam8bit. The standard edition of the title comes with a map of Bywater and a digital code to redeem the game’s soundtrack.

The deluxe edition which will be sold exclusively on iam8bit.com will have the contents of the standard edition and come with a special o-sleeve which looks like a book cover. Unlike other physical editions, this one will ship day and date with the game’s release!



Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game will settle down on PC, Switch, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Tales of the Shire: A ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Game – Physical Edition Release Trailer



Tales of the Shire: A 'The Lord of the Rings' Game - Physical Edition Release Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube