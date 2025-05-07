Kentaro Miura’s Berserk will leave its mark on Diablo IV until June 3rd, 2025

Collaborations in single player games isn’t exactly a new concept, but a game I would never expect to have one is certainly Diablo IV. However the game picked one hell of a franchise to work with, Kentaro Miura’s magnum opus Berserk, a long running dark fantasy manga still being continued after the author’s passing.

Starting on May 6th players can start slaying elite demons for a chance to earn Behelits that can be traded in at the Berserk Reliquary to obtain Berserk themed in-game items such as the Foretold Eclipse Headstone, Hawks Destiny Back trophy, Skull Knight’s Heraldry Mount Armor and even give your character the Brand of Sacrifice Marking denoting that your character in Diablo IV is attract foul spirits wherever they roam (I’m positive this is actually cosmetic and won’t actually draw enemies to your location).

For something that is a bit more encompassing, players can purchase premium costumes for certain character classes. The Barbarian can don the Berserker Armor, the Rogue can embody The Hawk of Light or The Struggler and the Necromancer can roam the lands as The Skull Knight. You can even purchase the one off creature, turned fan favorite Schnoz as a pet.

To celebrate this collaboration, Blizzard will be running a Twitch Drop campaign on Twitch.tv where players can link their battle.net account to the stream platform where they can receive a Skull Behelit Mount Trophy for watching participating streamers. Details regarding this initiative will be revealed at a later date.

The Diablo IV x Berserk event will be running from now to June 3rd, Diablo IV is available now on PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Diablo IV x Berserk Trailer:



Diablo IV x Berserk | Animated Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Diablo Immortal x Berserk Trailer:



Diablo Immortal x Berserk | Struggler's Path | Cinematic Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube