Grand Theft Auto VI delayed to May 26th, 2026

Rockstar Games revealed today that their hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI will be delayed from its 2025 release window to a May 26th, 2026 release date. The company has been known to keep a tight lid on information and in fact the only official media we have from the game emanates from the one single trailer that was released in late 2023.

I’m sure the discourse regarding this news will vacillate between inquiries if the game’s production has been a boondoggle given the departure of high level staff such as Dan Houser or Leslie Benzies and of course that oft cited, but fake Shigeru Miyamoto “quote” about delayed games.

Needless to say GTA V will get a reprieve for another year, but it is wild that we’ll be returning from Memorial Day Weekend next year with a new GTA title.

Grand Theft Auto VI is schedule for a May 26th, 2026 release on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.