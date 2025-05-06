Rockstar shows off lots more of GTA VI



After Rockstar announced last week’s delay of Grand Theft Auto VI, we’re still more than a year away from its May 26, 2026 release date. But just because there’s a delay doesn’t mean that we have to wait to see more of the game, because today Rockstar released a trailer and a whole bunch of screenshots.

You can watch the trailer below (and keep scrolling for the screenshots), but it appears that GTA VI will be bigger and more ambitious than anything Rockstar has previously attempted — which is saying a lot when you consider their track record. There’s plenty to take in between the trailer and the screens, so even if May 26, 2026 seems far off, we have plenty of new info to tide us over for a bit.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2:



Grand Theft Auto VI screens: