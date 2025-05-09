Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition is sneaking onto non-VR PS5 and PC platforms

Alien: Rogue Incursion, which was originally a VR title for the PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest and SteamVR (our review here) is going flat! “Flat”, for those not up on the cool game industry vernacular, meaning a non VR title.

What does this mean? Well fans of the Alien franchise, whom did not have a chance to play the previously VR-exclusive single player experience, will get the chance to do so a bit later this year. The title dubbed “Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition” will be heading to the PS5 and PC specifically on September 30th, 2025 for $29.99 or $39.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Thanks to not requiring rendering the game for VR, Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition will featured more detailed, enhanced visuals and appropriate console and PC gameplay options and controls and all that

Check out the announcement trailer below and stay tuned for more!

Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition | PS5 & PC Announce Trailer



Survios, the industry-leading virtual reality studio, in collaboration with 20th Century Games, today announced the development of a PlayStation 5 and PC version of acclaimed action-horror virtual reality game Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One. The previously VR-exclusive shooter, which topped VR sales charts on release in December 2024, will launch as Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on September 30, 2025. The PC/PlayStation 5 edition of the game will feature even deadlier Xenomorphs and enhanced visuals, with more details coming soon. Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition will launch on PS5 and PC at $29.99 SRP, with the Digital Deluxe edition available for $39.99. Fans can wishlist now on all platforms. “As a team that truly loves Alien, we’re incredibly proud of the immersive original story we’ve told with Alien: Rogue Incursion,” said TQ Jefferson, Chief Product Officer, Survios. “Following our great start on VR platforms, we’re excited to bring the Evolved Edition to PC and PS5 later this year so that fans of Alien can experience Zula’s journey wherever they prefer to play.” Set in the Alien universe, Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One sees players suit up as rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks on a mission to the planet Purdan (LV-354) in search of a former squadmate. After a sudden attack, Zula and her Synthetic companion, Davis 01 find themselves in Gemini Exoplanet Solutions’ hauntingly desolate Castor’s Cradle research facility. Equipping iconic weapons and gear like the Pulse Rifle and Motion Tracker, players will explore the depths of the Xenomorph-infested facility in search of answers, quickly discovering the danger that lurks around every corner. Gather intel and supplies and learn about the Cradle’s former inhabitants on a journey to unlock the mysteries of what went so wrong. Players can wishlist Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition today on PlayStation 5 and Steam. Standard and Deluxe VR editions of Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One are available now on PlayStation VR2, PCVR via Steam, and Meta Quest 3 and 3S.