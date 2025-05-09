PAX East 2025: Inside the Elden Ring: Nightreign Dome!

Elden Ring: Nightreign, the rogue-like multiplayer title set in the Elden Ring universe had a major presence at this year’s PAX East, erecting a dome and inviting the lucky attendees who were able to secure a ticket an hour long session with the highly anticipated title from Namco Bandai.

While 24 sessions across the four day weekend, the 75 person capacity per session meant that many potential nightfarers were turned away. Luckily Bandai Namco had nothing to hide and told those in attendance that they were free to film and share their experience. So me being gimbal-less, I held my phone to record the entire session and uploaded it to share with you our dear readers!

So before you go clicking on the video let me provide some background. While the publisher wanted to have stations for attendees to try the title, the nature of the title meant if the game wasn’t clicking with a player…it would likely ruin the experience of the remaining players. So the solution was to host sessions which featured a full playthrough of the run with live commentary. The team of Nightfarers consisted of a Bandai Namco employee, a streamer (in my instance it was Larxa) and a member of the audience. In order to find the right player, attendees were asked a series of questions to see how familiar they are with the game, with the penultimate question being whether or not they participated in any of the Elden Ring: Nightreign Network Tests. Our audience participant was a streamer named SweatyEddie. Providing color commentary was the team of Jake Lyon and ShyoWager.

To get the crowd invested in the session, they were informed that if the trio of Nightfarers defeat the Nightlord, everyone in the room would be given a special reward. A run in Elden Ring: Nightreign consists of 3 days. Two of them feature a day/night cycle and the final day is the confrontation with a Nightlord. During the first two days you spend time in the area leveling up, collecting equipment and basically preparing for the confrontation on day 3.

As time passes the area you have access to constricts and leaving the safe area will result in your health slowly draining until you return to the safe area. The trio can either stay together or spread out, but if someone isn’t giving their all, the team’s chances for success will certainly dwindle. So despite the fact that this is the first time this trio has teamed up. They were working extremely well and they certainly cleared plenty of enemy caps, visited churches dotted around to upgrade their flasks. I’m not going to give too much details regarding this run, it’s definitely one you want to watch in full as Jake and ShyoWager’s commentary was quite informative and captivating.

Did our trio defeat the Nightlord? What prize awaits if they did? Check out the clip below to see what happened!

Gaming Age’s PAX EAST 2025 Elden Ring: Nightreign Theater Experience



Gaming Age's PAX EAST 2025 Elden Ring: Nightreign Theater Experience

Watch this video on YouTube

Elden Ring: Nightreign will light the way on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, May 30th 2025.

