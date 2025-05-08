Mafia: The Old Country gets an August 8th, 2025 release, official gameplay trailer and more

With Grand Theft Auto VI officially bumped into next year, now’s the time for 2K and Hangar 13’s Mafia: The Old Country to shine! The publisher officially dropped a release date, which is a reasonably decided-upon August 8th, 2025.

To celebrate the announcement the studio also released an official gameplay trailer along with the first installment in their developer insights video — both embedded below. There’s also details on the editions and pre-order info for both the $49.99 standard edition and $59.99 deluxe edition options.

Those who aren’t satisfied with the new videos and screenshots below can tune into the PAX East developer panel on YouTube and Twitch to also learn about Mafia: The Old Country directly from the devs.

Mafia: The Old Country – “Whatever it Takes” Gameplay Trailer

Mafia: The Old Country – “Breaking Omertà” Developer Insights



Mafia: The Old Country screens:

Today, 2K and Hangar 13 unveiled the Official Gameplay Trailer and ‘Breaking Omerta’ Developer Insights video for Mafia: The Old Country, coming to PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and NVIDIA GeForce NOW on August 8, 2025. Fans can watch the PAX East developer panel today at 2:00 p.m. EDT on YouTube and Twitch to learn about Mafia: The Old Country directly from its developers, and to pre-order the game today. “Mafia: The Old Country is a focused, linear experience that combines quality storytelling, authentic era immersion and a refined take on the familiar Mafia gameplay,” said Hangar 13 President Nick Baynes. “That focus allows us to deliver a story that’s gritty, grounded, brutal and emotional. Embracing early 1900s era Sicily, this is a mafia origin story that follows our protagonist, Enzo Favara, as he takes the oath and works his way up Don Torrisi’s crime family.” Loyalty, honor and obedience – these qualities are what set Enzo apart from the rest. His journey in the new gameplay trailer features action through both melee and gunplay, mobility through both era-appropriate vehicles and horseback, all within the gritty yet vibrant backdrop of 1900s Sicily. Fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process of Mafia: The Old Country in the ‘Breaking Omerta’ Developer Insights video. Discover how Hangar 13 meticulously brought early 1900s Sicily to life, creating a stunning and period-authentic backdrop to tell this unforgettable mafia origin story. Building an emotional and engaging narrative filled with the unforgettable twists that define the best crime sagas, the game offers a mix of deep storytelling and high-intensity life or death gameplay. Mafia: The Old Country will also be a distinctive experience for the series, being the first to leverage the power of Unreal Engine 5. “We think there’s a large audience for compelling stories that don’t require massive time commitments,” said 2K President David Ismailer. “We’re excited to offer a game like Mafia: The Old Country in our portfolio, and to provide a linear highly-polished narrative experience that can easily complement the other more persistent games our players also love and engage with on a more consistent basis.” Mafia: The Old Country will offer two editions: Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. Both editions are available for pre-order today and will release worldwide on August 8, 2025. The Standard Edition includes the full base game and will be available for $49.99 on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

includes the full base game and will be available for $49.99 on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The Deluxe Edition lets players descend into Sicily’s criminal underworld in true Cosa Nostra style with a variety of bonus items and will be available for $59.99 on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. This edition includes the Padrino Pack, featuring “Lupara Speciale” Shotgun, “Vendetti Speciale” Pistol, “Immortale” Charm, “Padrino” Outfit, “Stiletto Speciale” Knife, “Eckhart Speciale” Limousine and “Cosimo” Horse and Accessories. Additionally, it offers the Gatto Nero Pack with the “Bodeo Nero” Pistol, “Velocità” Charm, “Gatto Nero” Racing Outfit and “Carozella Nero” Race Car, plus digital bonus materials including the Original Score and Digital Artbook full of concept art and developer notes. Pre-order Mafia: The Old Country Standard Edition or Deluxe Edition to receive the Soldato Pack featuring the “Soldato” Outfit, “Scannaturi Speciale” Knife, “Tesoro” Horse and Accessories and “Lupara” Charm.* Drawing upon 22 years of experience creating Mafia’s brutal and immersive worlds, the franchise veterans at Hangar 13 are now crafting Mafia: The Old Country, an origin story for the acclaimed series. First established in 2002 with the launch of the landmark game Mafia, the franchise has sold-in more than 38 million copies across consoles and PC.