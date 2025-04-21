Get a glimpse of the Clone Wars stories that haven’t been told in Star Wars: Zero Company



When you’re dealing with an intergalactic conflict, surely there will be tales that have never been told…especially when you seemingly focus on one family. Well EA, Respawn Entertainment and developer Bit Reactor are looking to reveal another front of the Clone Wars with their tactics title Star Wars: Zero Company (see the original teaser here) which was announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan this past weekend.

You are Hawks, a former Republic officer looking to fight this war on his own terms. Don’t let the guy holding the holo-disc in the key art fool you, Hawks’ look and abilities will be fully customizable by you and so will the operatives that will accompany them will also be in your hands. So be it clone troopers, Astro Mechs, Mandalorians and even Jedis, build a squad for the battles you’re facing and do whatever it takes to turn the tide to your side!

Star Wars: Zero Company is expected to form up in 2026 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

