Far Cry 4 gets a free console 60 fps update, Game Pass confirmation and discounts



Far Cry 4, which is about a decade old at this point, is on the receiving end of a performance patch for modern, current gen consoles thanks to Ubisoft.

Ubi today revealed that the PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X will be capable of running the classic Far Cry 4 title at 60fps thanks to an update that they have pushed out. For those who never enjoyed the crazy experience (see our review here), the title will be hitting Game Pass soon and there will be a selection of deals on various storefronts as well.

See some details below and also at the official site.

Far Cry 4 will now run at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PS5 Pro, thanks to a free update deployed today. Whether you’re wingsuiting out of a gyrocopter for an aerial incursion or wielding a rocket launcher atop an elephant as you charge into battle, the beautiful scenery and unbridled chaos have never been so inviting on console. Far Cry 4 will be coming to Game Pass for Xbox, PC, and cloud very soon. Alternatively, you can grab it for a big discount at one of these current sales. PlayStation Store (April 23 – May 7)

Xbox (April 20 – May 5)

Ubisoft Store Legendary Sale (April 29 – May 20)