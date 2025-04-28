Hitman: World of Assassination for the Switch 2 is available for pre-order

To be the best assassin…you need to prepare, and what prepares you to experience Hitman: World of Assassination – Signature Edition when you get your brand new Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th than a pre-order (on Amazon here as well).

Once you’re done playing with karts and bananas, you might want to experience the high octane action that Hitman: World of Assassination – Signature Edition will afford you. Visit exotic locations, plan and execute on plans to take out your mark in the most seamless way possible or do it in the most clumsy way possible!

Pre-ordering the Signature Edition will also grant you access to some cosmetics which will make Agent 47 look like some famous plumbers.

Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition will be available on June 5th 2025 for the Nintendo Switch 2. Hitman: World of Assassination is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition (Nintendo Switch 2) – Pre-order Trailer



