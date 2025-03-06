Dotemu teams with Guard Crush Games and Supamonks to bring Absolum to life

After putting out generational beat em ups such as Streets of Rage 4, collaborators Dotemu and Guard Crush Games have teamed up once again and this time they’re bringing the animators from Supamonks to create a brand new IP in Absolum.

This “Rogue’em Up” will put you in the role of one of four adventurers looking to free the world of Talamh from the grasp of the Sun King Azra. This journey will feature branching paths, side quests, and plenty of interesting characters to encounter. The initial trailer showed a brilliantly animated sequence that cut to some equally well animated gameplay.

Given the pedigree of both Dotemu and Guard Crush Games, you know the combat will feel great and I look forward to what innovations the pair will cook up for this title. The game is set to come out in 2025 for PC, Switch and the PlayStation platform. I certainly can’t wait to crack some skulls and take magic back!

Absolum screens:

Absolum – Reveal Trailer:



Absolum - Reveal Trailer

Crafted with passion by the dream team that redefined side-scrolling beat ’em ups, Absolum mixes top-of-the-class combat action with modern roguelite elements, bringing all the vibes of the fantasy arcade hits of the past into an immersive adventure set in the original world of Talamh. An Epic Adventure

Talamh has been shattered by a magical cataclysm caused by ambitious wizards, leaving magic mistrusted by the common folk. Sun King Azra took advantage of this panic, enslaving wizards through his Crimson Order and placing loyal princes to rule over the conquered realms. As Azra’s forces claim more and more lands, the high enchantress Uchawi and a small group of rebels rise from the shadows, wielding forbidden magic to challenge his oppressive regime and defy his absolute magic power. The Rogue ‘Em Up Original by Dotemu

Absolum combines Dotemu and Guard Crush’s mastery in beat ‘em up gameplay with Supamonks’ best-in-class art and animation. With its fast-paced action and endless replayability, Absolum will challenge you with multiple paths to explore and unpredictable encounters for a new experience each time you play. Features From the combat design duo behind one of the decade’s best brawlers returns

Stunning animation from Supamonks

An epic adventure in an original fantasy world

Branching pathways to explore, quest to discover, intriguing characters to encounter, and a deep variety of challenging bosses in store!

Fight as one of four different rebels, each with their own unique skill set, personality and motivations