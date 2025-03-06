Nintendo eShop Update: Suikoden I&II HD Remaster

If you’re a fan of classic JRPGs, then this week’s eShop update is undoubtedly one you’ve been looking forward to. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Suikoden’s release on PS1 in Japan (it didn’t arrive in North America until the following year), and to celebrate, Konami are releasing HD remasters of the first two Suikoden games as Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars. Chris reviewed the games for us yesterday, so go check out what he has to say if you’re on the fence about buying the double-pack.

There are lots of other games arriving on the Switch this week, so check out the full list below!