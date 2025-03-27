Console gamers can finally experience the REAL Super Robot Wars as Super Robot Wars Y will hit the Switch and PS5

As someone who stumbled upon the Super Robot Wars series during the 16-bit era, I always wondered why these titles were never brought over to the west? Was it an IP thing, did the publisher feel that Westerners would get the gameplay? Needless to say we’ve had titles come to the west to test the waters in the form of the Original Generation games, but it just didn’t feel quite right. With Super Robot Wars 30, hope sprung anew as the game got a PC port via Steam and I guess that did well enough that the newest iteration of the series Super Robot Wars Y will be getting a Western release on PC and consoles.

In the announce clip we learned that characters and mecha from COMBATTLER V, Aura Battler Dunbine, Mobile Fighter G Gundam will be making a return and will be joined by newcomers from Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury (Season 1), Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre, Getter Robo Arc as well as some original creations. Let’s hope as we march towards the game’s release date that we’ll learn more about returning and new IPs that will be joining the fray…I’m not gonna lie, I’d love to see some Tokusatsu or maybe some Kaiju thrown into the mix!

Super Robot Wars Y will test your tactical meddle on PC, Switch and the PlayStation 5 in 2025.

SUPER ROBOT WARS Y – Announcement Trailer:



SUPER ROBOT WARS Y screens:

