Marvel Cosmic Invasion has me asking… did Dotemu build a time machine and kidnapped Capcom’s sprite artists?

I used to think Capcom and Marvel was the greatest team up we’ve ever had in video games, but I’m starting to think the potent combination of Dotemu and Tribute Games can hold their own in this conversation. After teaming up to produce perhaps one of the greatest beat’em ups I’ve ever played, they’re back and this time they have a Hulk (Ok, he’s not a playable character…but they certainly have characters from the same universe)!

Revealed at today’s Nintendo Direct Marvel Cosmic Invasion looks like the perfect refinement of what games like X-Men Mutant Apocalypse and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems should’ve been. Multiplayer punch fests with plenty of replayability!

Dotemu revealed the first wave of characters and they are fan favorites like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Venom, Captain America, Storm, Nova and Phyla-Vell (Ok, the last two are pretty niche, but I do have a soft spot for Richard Rider Nova). It seems like we’re gonna get a sizable roster as one of the game’s gimmicks is the Cosmic Swap System that lets you select 2 heroes that you can hot swap in order to create some fantastic combos!

Here’s hoping the public will be able to get a hands on with the title soon, who’s to say Dotemu/Tribute can’t show up in PAX East’s next wave of Exhibitor announcements?

While I hopelessly pine for more details on this game, Marvel Cosmic Invasion will be coming to PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms sometime in 2025.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion screens

Marvel Cosmic Invasion – Announcement Trailer



