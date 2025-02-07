Take on Arkveld and Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds’ Second Open Beta Test

It looks like Capcom is opening the gates to the Forbidden Lands once again as the developers of Monster Hunter Wilds just launched another open beta test that will allow prospective hunters to set foot in this next frontier of the Monster Hunter franchise.

From February 6th to the 9th and February 13th to the 16th, players can create their character (Which can be imported to the final game), take on a story mission and enjoy some free-roaming hunts solo or cooperatively in cross-platform multiplayer. In addition to what was available on the Open Beta that occurred last October, players will have more prey to stalk as Gypceros and Arkveld will be roaming about. If you’re not quite confident with the new features of the game you can also spend some time in the Training Area.

For those who feel these open betas are a one-sided affair that only benefits the developers fret not as any one who participates in this round of beta tests will be rewarded with a special pendant and bonus item pack when the full game arrives.

Monster Hunter Wilds will arrive onto PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 on February 28th, 2025.

