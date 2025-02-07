Elgato’s Wave Link 2.0 brings new features which will make sure your audio is clear and crisp!

Content on the internet can be informative and important, but if the delivery mechanism is bad…none of that matters. Understanding this axiom, Elgato’s released the Wave Link 2.0, an audio management software which will help streamline your audio setup.

The software which is available now has new features such as the AI assisted Voice Focus will remove unwanted background noise from your vocals ensuring your audience will hear your words and not the air conditioner or the electric hum coming from your decorative studio lights. If your voice needs a bit more work you can install and utilize audio plug-ins from Elgato Marketplace to modulate your vocals the way the professionals can. Finally if you absolutely need to make sure your vocal settings are absolutely on point, you can use the Sound Check feature to record and playback your input so you can confirm you are ready to go live!

If you’re dealing with multiple audio streams, the Wave Link 2.0 will allow you to easily group and identify channels. I know I’ve turned off VOD simply because a streamer will use too many sound effects and with the routing options this software offers you can isolate streams and ensure cleaner VODs.

The Wave Link is compatible with Elgato’s suite of Microphones and if you own a XLR mic you can take advantage of the software’s features with the Wave XLR. You can also control the Wave Link using the company’s Stream Deck line of products letting you customize your interaction without having the software appearing on screen.

The Wave Link 2.0 software is available to download on the Elgato Website linked here.

