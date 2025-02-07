Support mental health awareness in the games industry with this bundle brought to you by Safe in Our World and Fanatical

Whenever you hear about all the tumult in the games industry, you wonder if there are any resources these men and women can turn to when things aren’t going right. Thankfully Safe in Our World has taken up the battle to raise awareness and support for mental health issues in the games industry.

The organization has teamed up with Fanatical to offer a bundle of games to raise funds for the charity. The Safe in Our World Charity Bundle 2025 consists of 27 titles which can be redeemed on Steam. Some of these titles include Psychonauts, Moonlighter, A Space for the Unbound, and a two titles which managed to make our site’s Games of 2024 list at #15 and #13 Little Kitty, Big City and Thank Goodness You’re Here respectively. The bundle price starts at $15, but if you feel like contributing more to help sustain Safe in Our World you absolutely can adjust the price you can pay. I myself have contributed to the bundle (Anyone want a free code for Psychonauts? Hit me up!) and I hope to learn how much this bundle will have raised for the organization when it’s all said and done.

You can purchase your bundle via this link here, but don’t dawdle too long as the bundle will close out on March 13th 2025.

Safe In Our World 2025 Charity Bundle Titles:

‘A Good Snowman is Hard to Build’ from Draknek and Friends

‘A Space for the Unbound’ from Toge Productions

‘Ankora: Lost Days’ from Chibig

‘Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery’ from Akupara Games

‘Content Warning’ from Landfall Games

‘Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils’ from Colorgrave

‘Dahlia View’ from White Paper Games

‘DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos’ from Outright Games

‘Jumanji: Wild Adventures’ from Outright Games

‘Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara’ from Chibig

‘Little Kitty, Big City’ from Double Dagger Studio

‘Mini Metro’ from Dinosaur Polo Club

‘Moonlighter’ from 11 Bit Studios

‘My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery’ from Outright Games

‘Nexomon: Extinction’ from PQube

‘PAW Patrol: Grand Prix’ from Outright Games

‘Pesticide Not Required’ from Jampacked Games

‘Pizza Possum’ from Raw Fury

‘Psychonauts’ from Double Fine Productions

‘Re:Turn One Way Trip’ from Red Ego Games

‘Shapez’ from topspr Games

‘Starship Troopers: Terran Command’ from Slitherine Ltd

‘SUMMERHOUSE’ from Future Friends Games

‘Tanglewood’ from Big Evil Corporation

‘Thank Goodness You’re Here!’ from Panic

‘TOEM: A Photo Adventure’ from Something We Made

‘Wingspan’ from Monster Couch