HYTE teams with ATLUS once again for another Persona 3 Reload collaboration

Were you one of the folks that slept on HYTE’s Persona 3 Y60 case? Well HYTE and ATLUS have teamed up once again for a new collaboration that might make those initial purchasers green with envy.

The newly revealed Persona 3 Reload Y70 case features the game’s main ensemble, the antagonistic trio of Strega and the mysterious Tartarus lit in a vibrant emerald tint. The top lining of the case features the phases on the moon and the back panel offers an analog clock showing the “Dark Hour”, the timeframe that Shadows and Persona Users can do battle. It features plenty of space and cooling for the massive 4 slot graphics cards that are becoming the norm in the industry.

In addition to this new case, this second collaboration also offers 2 new desk mat designs, a fourth design featuring the protagonist and a crimson hued design featuring Aegis, the star of the game’s expansion scenario Episode Aegis – The Answer.

In addition to making the Y70 case available, those who need a full PC build can rely on HYTE’s parent company iBUYPOWER to delivery not only a aesthetically please, but power PC to your home, perfect for forays into Tartarus or maybe some work on spreadsheets!

The case by itself and the two new desk mat designs are available now on the HYTE website and details on a prebuilt system from iBUYPOWER will be revealed at a later date.

