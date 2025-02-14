NACON announces a new deal with EVO to become an official partner of the tournament series

With the FGC (Fighting Game Community) being on the up and up, and many companies are seeking to hitch their wagon on what could be the fastest growing sector of e-sports (even though the FGC would prefer not to use that label…). Today the France-based gaming accessory manufacturer, NACON announced that it has signed a partnership deal with the Sony-owned EVO.

This deal will see NACON commercials airing during EVO’s various tournaments, a presence on the tournament floor and even the company’s RIG line of headsets being the official headset of EVO. In fact the partnership will already bear fruit at this Saturday’s first annual EVO Awards as the company will be sponsoring the category Comeback of the Year.

As someone who has experiences with some of NACON’s products I can tell you the company is no stranger to the FGC, having worked with pro-players such as Nathan “Mister Crimson” Massol and Marie-Laure “Kayane” Norindron on their Revolution 5 Pro Controller and Daija Arcade Stick respectively. I also utilize a RIG headset for my day to day audio needs and I absolutely have no complaints about it whatsoever.

So if you’re watching this weekend’s EVO Awards and notice an uptick in NACON ads now you know why!