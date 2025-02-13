Pokémon Go returns to Pasadena to support LA Wildfire Relief

Niantic Labs lists their mission as “to inspire people to explore the world around them and connect with others through technology” and their various AR titles have certainly gotten folks outside and meet up to enjoy video games. So it makes sense the company is willing to support communities in need.

This past January saw several wildfires savage the Los Angeles region leaving an estimated property totaling between $95 billion and $164 billion. Plenty of organizations and individuals have pitched in with the relief effort and today Niantic announced their initiative to aid relief efforts.

The Pokémon GO Tour: Unova will be returning to the Pasadena area, specifically the Rose Bowl Stadium from February 21-23. Ticket holders will find the stadium and the surrounding area see an increase of rare Pokémon activity.

When asked about this event, the CEO of the Rose Bowl Stadium had this to say

“The Rose Bowl Stadium is thrilled to welcome back Pokémon GO Tour for a second consecutive year. This event brings people together in a way unlike any other, and now it also offers a chance to give back to the community. We look forward to seeing Trainers from all walks of life come together to play, explore, and support wildfire relief efforts.”

In addition to hosting the event in Pasadena in hopes of stimulating economic activity, the company is also donating $500,000 dollars to the following local organizations.

California Community Foundation: https://www.pledge.to/BlackLA

Latino Community Foundation: https://latinocf.org/norcal-wildfire-relief-fund

Pasadena Community Foundation: https://pasadenacf.org/donate

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank: https://www.lafoodbank.org

You can read more about the event on the official Pokémon Go Blog linked here.

Pokémon Go is available on iOS and Android.