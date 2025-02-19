Honkai: Star Rail v3.1 details revealed ahead of next week’s launch

Honkai: Star Rail prepares to release its exciting new content in Version 3.1. Releasing on February 26th on PS5, PC, and Mobile platforms, Version 3.1, dubbed “Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Rheon” will become available to Trailblazers. Forge ahead and continue on the Flame-Chase Journey, venturing into uncharted territories and embrace a whole slew of new events to partake in.

In Version 3.0, we saw Phainon, Mydei, and the Trailblazer face off against Nikador. While the Coreflame was successfully seized, the Flame-Chase Journey continues to be a race against time for Amphoreous. Now, in Version 3.1, the Trailblazer will become a messenger, embarking on a journey to the new map “Grove of Epiphany”.

The Grove of Epiphany stands as a revered city-state honoring Cerces, the Reason Titan. It lends itself as Amphoreus’ cradle of knowledge and keeps strong ties with Okhema. It has provided extensive contributions to the academic side of the Flame-Chase Journey, helping inform everyone involved about the black tide and the Titans. Unfortunately, it has recently fallen to the black tide’s assault. Amidst the ensuing chaos, a new, shadowy foe reveals itself, seeking to claim Cerces’ Coreflame for their own. In this new addition to the Trailblaze Mission, Trailblazers must rise to the challenge, rescue survivors, and uncover truths about the catastrophe. Of course, this includes reclaiming Cerces’ Coreflame to restore hope to Okhema and keep it out of nefarious hands.

Throughout the Version 3.1 main story, you’ll harness the powers of Oronyx to awaken echoes of the past, leading you to the “Abyss of Fate”, previously known as “Janusopolis”. Along the way, you’ll uncover secrets from the “Era Chrysea”, gradually uncovering secrets from the past of the new 5-star playable character, Tribbie.

You may be familiar with Tribbie already from the Trailblaze mission, but perhaps not with the role she fulfills on your team. Tribbie is a 5-star Quantum unit following the Path of Harmony, playing an essential role in combat. Tribbie can deploy a special zone causing enemies to take more damage, and in addition, every time an enemy in the zone is attacked, Tribbie deals extra damage to the enemy with the highest current HP. She can trigger follow-up attacks to help end battles swiftly. Alongside Tribbie’s banner, we’ll see the return of Yunli.

For those that haven’t seen the Special Program or the Version 3.1 trailer yet, there is not one, but two new characters arriving, with the second character being Mydei himself. Mydei joins the roster as a 5-star Imaginary character following the Path of Destruction. He consumes his own HP to charge himself, and upon max charge he’ll enter an enhanced state. When enhanced, Mydei will automatically strike enemies on his turn, dealing even greater damage and truly showcasing why he’s the crown prince in Castrum Kremnos. Alongside Mydei’s banner, we’ll see the return of Huohuo.

Version 3.1 of Honkai Star Rail is chalk full of exciting new story content, events, and characters to bolster the Amphoreus experience. Trailblazers looking to improve some of their teams or add new characters to the roster are really going to have it cut out for them this time, because these are some very powerful units. Hopefully you’ve got the Stellar Jade! You can play Version 3.1 on iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, and PC when it launches on February 26th, 2025.

Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.1 “Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne” Special Program



Version 3.1 Trailer: “Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne” | Honkai: Star Rail



