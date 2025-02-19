Johnny Storm and The Thing complete the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals’ mid season update



The first couple of Marvel Comics had quite the run during the first half of Marvel Rivals’ first season, however it’s time to complete the Marvel First Family as the other half of the Fantastic Four enters to fray. That’s right the hot headed younger brother of Sue Storm and the most famous Jewish superhero will be playable in NetEase’s Team Based PVP shooter.

Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch is a Duelist class character whose most effective in the air raining down fireballs to foes or even dive bombing for explosive effect. I particularly find his portrayal in Rivals to be refreshing as most versions of Johnny’s powered state tends to remove his human features.

Ben Grimm, also known as the Thing is the childhood friend of Reed Richards who was the pilot on the flight which granted the quartet their powers. While he laments the loss of his human visage, he nonetheless is beloved and respected in the Marvel universe for his tireless heroics. Grimm’s arsenal consists of powerful strikes which can cause shockwaves powerful enough to cause destruction around him. His rocky charge can clear a path and just like the Hulk, he too can launch Wolverine in the air turning any unsuspecting flying characters into a pin cushion!

The duo will join the game’s roster on February 21st when Season 1.5 kicks off. This marker will also introduce changes and balance adjustments to the game. The Marvel Rivals team detailed some of these changes in a video embedded below. Needless to say they have been monitoring player sessions and feedback in order to make Marvel Rivals a more enjoyable experience long term.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Marvel Rivals: Season 1.5 Update! | Dev Vision Vol. 04



Human Torch: Hottest Hero In Town | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals



The Thing: You Know What Time It Is | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals



