Exoborne invites you to loot a disaster ladened landscape as their playtest runs from Feb 12th to the 17th

Exoborne, a new extraction shooter from developer Sharkmob will be hosting a PC playtest that will be running from February 12th to the 17th. The game will allow players to form squads of three and don a state of the art Exorig as they traverse a disaster torn Colton County in hopes of uncovering valuables and equipment.

The gameplay loop of each session involves dropping in, prioritizing what mission to take on, fending off both nature and man, then getting out alive with your found goods, hopefully using what you scavenged to improve your player. If my description is a little too dry, you might want to check out the video released by the developer showcasing giving you a taste of what a round looks like. The 11 minute clip showcases the ever changing conditions of Colton County and the dangers that lurk within. Thankfully if you’re skillful and have great partners nothing will stop you from staking your claim!

As someone who loved The Division and its Dark Zones, Exoborne looks like it would be up my alley, but unfortunately I don’t exactly have two friends to rub a nickel with so it looks like I won’t be suiting up in an Exo-Rig any time soon. However if you’re not a social butterfly like me, head on over to the game’s Steam page and request access to the play test.

Exoborne will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Exoborne Playtest | Live Now



Exoborne – Gameplay Walkthrough



