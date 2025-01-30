Silent Hill 2 remake sees over 2 million “visitors” since launch

It’s always nice to hear good news. Konami revealed today that their remake of Silent Hill 2 which was developed by Poland’s Bloober Team has sold over 2 million units worldwide across all mediums. Since the game’s launch on October 8th 2024 it has gripped both critics and players alike with its somber and yet terrifying gameplay. In fact our very own Braden Czerwinski had this to say about the title when he took a look at the title for our site.

“It is truly and genuinely impressive that Bloober Team managed to maintain all the same feelings and vibes you got from the original Silent Hill 2 all whilst reimagining it with modern tech and some slight changes to really make it feel new.”

One can only hope that reaching this impressive sales milestone will mean that both Konami and Bloober Team will continue their collaboration for the foreseeable future. One must wonder, will the other titles in the franchise get the Bloober Team treatment or perhaps we will get a brand new entry? Well while the weather in Silent Hill is foggy, it’s safe to say the franchise’s future prospects will be bright.

Silent Hill 2 remake is available now on PC and the PlayStation 5.

SILENT HILL 2 | Accolades Trailer (4K:EN/ESRB) | KONAMI



