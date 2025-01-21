Accolade Sports Collection bringing retro sports games to modern platforms soon

As a big fan of Accolade sports titles for the Commodore 64/MS-DOS/Apple II back in the day (which definitely ages me), QUByte Interactive’s recent announcement of the Accolade Sports Collection definitely unlocked a memory I forgot I had! And I assume I’m not the only one, since this project is complete and headed to modern consoles and the PC platforms at the end of this month.

So if you remember booting up Hardball!, Hardball II, Winter Challenge, Summer Challenge or Hoops Shut Up and Jam on retro platforms, you’ll soon have the opportunity to do so once again with a variety of enhancements and quality of life improvements such as save states, screen filters, tutorials and all that.

Accolade Sports Collection hits PlayStation, Xbox, Switch platforms, and the PC, on January 30th, 2025. Check out the release date trailer, screens and more game details below.

Accolade Sports Collection | Release Date Trailer – Steam, Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One/Series S|X



Accolade Sports Collection screens:

Brazil’s QUByte Interactive, in partnership with Atari, is bringing together for the first time five sports games that brilliantly represented the genre in the 90s.

All at once, players will be able to relive the nostalgia of Hardball!, Hardball II, Winter Challenge, Summer Challenge and Hoops Shut Up and Jam!

Accolade Sports Collection offers a complete retro gaming experience, where players can easily select any of the titles and have access to features such as save states, screen filters, tutorials and much more! All with the convenience of modern console and computer enhancements. The mechanics of all the games have been preserved to keep the original feel!

The collection takes its name from the original developer of the five titles, famous in the 80s and 90s for bringing iconic games to the consoles of the time. Hardball!, present in the collection, is precisely one of the series for which Accolade became known.

Discover the games

Hardball!

The baseball legend is reborn! Relive the thrill of the game that defined a generation of baseball simulators. Originally released in the 80s, it now returns with the classic charm that won over fans around the world. Hardball! offers fun for both veterans who want to relive great moments and new players who love the style of classic games. Assemble your team, challenge opponents and experience the game that remains a home run to this day!

Challenge a friend and play in local multiplayer mode!

Hardball II

The iconic baseball simulator series has evolved with Hardball II! Originally released in the 90s, the sequel redefined the genre once again with advanced graphics for the time, refined gameplay and a level of depth that delighted sports fans. Manage strategies, perfect your skills and enjoy the virtual baseball experience that continues to be a benchmark among retro games. Local multiplayer mode for two players!

Hoops Shut Up And Jam!

Court action like you’ve never seen! Get into the breakneck rhythm of Hoops Shut Up and Jam!, the street basketball classic that marked the 90s. No hard rules, no limits – this is raw, intense, fun basketball, inspired by the unmistakable style of the basketball stars of the time.

Ask your best friend for help in the cooperative local multiplayer mode or challenge your biggest opponent in the one-on-one local multiplayer mode.

Winter Challenge

Experience the rush of competing in eight of the most stimulating and challenging events of winter sport. Every time you play, you will be pushing yourself to go a little faster, jump a little farther: luge, downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, bobsled, speed skating, giant slalom, biathlon and ski jump.

Summer Challenge

A lifetime of training boils down to one moment. The fastest, strongest and most skilled champions from around the globe gather in one great city to determine who is the best of the best. In this Winter Challenge sequel, the summer edition includes 8 incredible events: kayak, archery, 400m hurdles, high jump, pole vault, equestrian, javelin and cycling.

Prove that you’re the best gamer of the 90s! Take on everything from legendary baseball to electrifying street basketball, winter and summer sports and try to beat five games that made history!