Nintendo eShop Update: Carmen Sandiego, Justice Ninja Casey, Glover

It’s not the most high-profile game getting released on the Switch this week, but Justice Ninja Casey may be the most interesting one.
See, Justice Ninja Casey originally came Super Nintendo back in 1994 — but only in Japan. Ratalaika suddenly decided the time was ripe for the game to finally be released in the rest of the world, so we’re getting a Switch release tomorrow, a mere 30+ years later. It’ll be interesting to see how the game holds up, but if you’re a fan of old games you’ll want to check it out, if only for curiosity’s sake.
There are a few other games arriving on the Switch this week, including a re-release of Glover (speaking of games from the ’90s) and the return of Carmen Sandiego in her eponymous new game. Check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Digital Spotlight:
- A Trainer’s Journey – Embark on your own adventure across a variety of distinct regions this Pokémon Day with the Nintendo Switch system! Check out the latest in-game giveaways and events in the wide-open world of the Paldea region while catching, battling and training Pokémon in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games. Looking for a different angle? Take a trip to the Lental region and snap photos of wild Pokémon in their natural habitats to build your Photodex in the New Pokémon Snap game! You can also step back into the past and explore the Hisui region on a quest to complete the region’s first Pokédex in the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game. Plus, don’t forget to prepare for a new adventure in Lumiose City when the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A game launches later this year!
Pre-Orders:
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – The legendary RPG series has returned, with newly remastered versions of Suikoden I and Suikoden II! Meet and befriend up to 108 allies, build your home base, expand your sphere of influence and unite with your allies to fight for justice. Employ intuitive turn-based fighting mechanics and make use of new support features like one-button automation and sped-up battles in this collection. Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will be available on March 6. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop!
Game Trials:
- EA Sports FC 25 – Experience more ways to win for the club. Play with friends* locally or online, team up in the new 5v5 Rush, build your dream squad and manage your club to victory. Nintendo Switch Online members** can access the free Game Trial period until March 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you decide to purchase the game during or after this offer, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress! Additionally, Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points*** by participating. As an added bonus, you can purchase EA Sports FC 25 for 60% off until March 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nintendo Music:
- Dreamworld Rhythms – No, you’re not dreaming – the Super Mario Bros. 2 soundtrack is available now on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks****! Experience the tracks that play across the world of Subcon during the adventure that introduced Princess Toadstool and Toad as playable characters. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 15 in 1 Family Games Mega Collection
- Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists – Available March 5
- Antipaint
- Arcade Archives Othello
- Art of Glide 3 – Available Feb. 28
- Backrooms: Exit from Supermarket Horror
- Blackbeard’s Treasure
- Bullet Hell Action Roguelites – Available March 3
- Carmen Sandiego – Available March 4
- Cat Spotting Challenge!
- Crime Opera Collection
- Cyber Quest – Available March 5
- Deep, In the Forest
- Destino Indomable – Available March 3
- Distant Woods
- Double Dangerous – Available Feb. 28
- Escape Game The Painting Mansion
- Everhood 2 – Available March 4
- Fable of Fairy Stones – Available March 1
- Foto Boy: A New Job – Available Feb. 28
- Freddy Farmer
- Gem Jam
- Glover (QUByte Classics)
- Heroes of Loot: Gauntlet of Power – Available March 4
- Him, the Smile & bloom
- Johnny Ostad’s Collection Bundle
- Justice Ninja Casey – Available Feb. 28
- LAPIDARY: Jewel Craft Simulator
- Lost and Hound – Available Feb. 28
- MIKO x MIKO SISTERS 神楽家の巫女と悪霊
- Monster Blast Infinity
- My Night Job
- Mycelium Heaven – Available Feb. 28
- Overtop – Available Feb. 28
- Party Poppers
- Prison Loop
- The Bad Parents
- The Zebra-Man!
- Vaulting Champions
- Vertical Kingdom
- VoidCraft Island Chronicles: Sky Survival – Available Feb. 28
- Yu-Gi-Oh! EARLY DAYS COLLECTION
- Zombie Dash
