Nintendo eShop Update: Carmen Sandiego, Justice Ninja Casey, Glover

It’s not the most high-profile game getting released on the Switch this week, but Justice Ninja Casey may be the most interesting one.

See, Justice Ninja Casey originally came Super Nintendo back in 1994 — but only in Japan. Ratalaika suddenly decided the time was ripe for the game to finally be released in the rest of the world, so we’re getting a Switch release tomorrow, a mere 30+ years later. It’ll be interesting to see how the game holds up, but if you’re a fan of old games you’ll want to check it out, if only for curiosity’s sake.

There are a few other games arriving on the Switch this week, including a re-release of Glover (speaking of games from the ’90s) and the return of Carmen Sandiego in her eponymous new game. Check out the full list below!