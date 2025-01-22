Get a masterclass in constructing a combat system as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s Battle Director set to appear at GDC 2025

We’re long past the days when developers in the East had to use pseudonyms in game credits in order to prevent employee poaching. It’s certainly nice to be able to put names and faces to the people who create the wonderful experiences we enjoy. So it’s great to hear that Teruki Endo, the Battle Director for the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be making an appearance at the 2025 Game Developers Conference.

Endo whose previous credits include Monster Hunter 3, Monster Hunter 4, and Monster Hunter: World, infused an action packed battle system into the critically acclaimed and commercially successful remakes that blends real time action with the franchise’s traditional turn based combat. The talk titled The Challenges in Developing an Innovative Battle System for ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth will help instill the thought process which goes into developing a battle system for a game whether you have decades of experience or just starting your very first project. While the time and date of the talk has yet to be confirmed it will emanate at the Moscone Convention Center during the week of March 17th to the 21st in San Francisco.

Passes to attend in person or digitally can be purchased at the Game Developers Conference website.

