Trek to Yomi showcases it’s combat at the ID@Xbox showcase

Trek to Yomi is a black and white samurai action title from Flying Wild Hog and Leonard Menchiari and at yesterday’s ID@Xbox showcase the title released a new trailer showcasing combat Not only did we witness swordplay, but it seems like archery and environmental attacks will be part of the arsenal. Also it seems the game will also feature otherworldly elements as Hiroki (the protagonist) is fighting a giant naganita wielding entity in an arena with what seems to be a swirling portal in the background.
Trek to Yomi will be coming to Microsoft’s Game Pass, but it will also be available on the PlayStation platform and Steam sometime in Spring 2022.
Trek to Yomi | Combat Trailer | Spring 2022:
Trek to Yomi screens:
As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.