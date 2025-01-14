Rebel Wolves show their hand, a trailer of their first project The Blood of Dawnwalker



When word got out that Konrad Tomaszkiewicz and a handful of his colleagues from CD Projekt Red had left the studio to form Rebel Wolves, fans of the Witcher games were eager to see what the team would create. While details were scant we did learn the team secured funding from NetEase as well as signed a publishing contract with Bandai Namco. A little under 3 years since the team’s creation, they finally felt it was time to unveil their initial title The Blood of the Dawnwalker.

Set in the 14th century it seems that vampires have *ahem* staked their claim in the power hierarchy of Europe. The reveal trailer shows the desperate plight of a young man named Coen desperate to save his sister Lunka from local officials seeking to kill the latter as they have been infected with the plague. Serendipitously just as Lunka was about to leave this mortal coil, the vampiric Lord Brencis and his crew savage the aggressors and seemingly heal Lunka of her malady. Thus setting up Coen’s servitude to the vampires. When players take control of Coen, he will not be the pitiful human he once was, but rather a Dawnwalker, an amalgamation of man and vampire. You will live his life for 30 days in which the fate of his family hangs in the balance.

The nearly 5 minute clip is primarily a pre-rendered cutscene, but towards the end we did get to see Coen in action, where we see that humanity isn’t the only thing that will oppose him…in fact some sort of clockwork abomination shows up in the brief in-engine portion. Those looking to see more of the title will have to wait till the weather is a bit warmer as the studio is looking at a gameplay reveal sometime in Summer 2025 (Summer Games Fest, perhaps?).

The Blood of Dawnwalker is expected to be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5, although no release window has been confirmed.

The Blood of Dawnwalker — Cinematic Trailer & Gameplay Teaser:



