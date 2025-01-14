Lunar Remastered Collection is set to illuminate the night sky on April 18th, 2025

The remastered bundle of Game Arts’ beloved JRPG classic Lunar and its sequel, which we covered during the initial reveal at the PlayStation State of Play event back in September of last year, has an official release date, pricing and news of a physical edition!

Lunar Remastered Collection will launch on the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on April 18th, 2025, in both digital and physical forms (on Amazon right here) and will be available for $49.99 or $54.99 depending on the medium. The collection includes both Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete, and as we previewed previously, has been ported over with a variety of enhancements including a new English voiceover (and two additional language options), wide-screen support, high-definition pixel and animated art, and assorted quality-of-life updates such as customizable battle and strategy settings.

Check out some gorgeous posters of both and more details below, and check back before the launch date for additional details.

Lunar Remastered Collection posters:

GungHo Online Entertainment America announced that the LUNAR Remastered Collection — a collection of two JRPG classics: LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete — will be released physically and digitally on April 18, 2025, for the PlayStation 4 (compatible with PlayStation 5), Xbox One (compatible with Xbox Series X|S), Nintendo Switch, and on Steam. Digital editions will be available for $49.99 USD / €49.99 EUR, while physical editions offer an alternative for the collectors: North America : Physical editions will be available exclusively through Amazon for $54.99 USD. A purchase link will be shared soon.

: Physical editions will be available exclusively through Amazon for $54.99 USD. A purchase link will be shared soon. Europe: Physical PS4 and Nintendo Switch editions will be available through our partnership with Clear River Games, priced at €54.99 EUR. Follow @clearrivergames on social media for updates. The physical editions will feature reversible covers showcasing two new key arts for LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete, both illustrated exclusively for the LUNAR Remastered Collection by Toshiyuki Kubooka. Originally developed by GAME ARTS for the PlayStation 1 (PS1), the LUNAR Remastered Collection brings the beloved JRPG classics to a new generation with modern enhancements. This remastered edition features a new English voiceover, wide-screen support, high-definition pixel and animated art, and quality-of-life updates, such as customizable battle and strategy settings for streamlined combat. Two additional language options are also introduced, making the game more accessible to fans worldwide. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to the LUNAR saga, this remastered collection will captivate you with its romantic storytelling and breathtaking soundtrack that has made this series a timeless classic. This remaster not only preserves the heart of the original games, but also showcases the LUNAR series’ influence on generations of JRPGs to follow.