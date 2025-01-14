Over $2.5 million dollars raised as Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 concluded this past weekend

Twenty twenty five might’ve just started, but it looks like Games Done Quick wasted no time raising money for a good cause. The organization’s first event of the calendar year Awesome Games Done Quick just completed its 7 days of speedrunning to raise funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation in Pittsburgh, PA. Over $2.5 million dollars were raised as speedrunners try both recent releases as well as classic titles such as Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Super Mario 64 and more.

In addition to playing video games the speedrunners also had their fun with certain runs getting some strange gimmicks, such as a Crazy Taxi run that was accompanied by a live band, a Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando which concluded with a Opera performance, and the ultimate expression of Get Gud…a run of Elden Ring done on a Saxophone controller. The event even had an “Awful Block” where even bad video games got love such as Superman 64, Rex Ronan: Experimental Surgeon and Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing got the speedrunning treatment.

For those who wasn’t able to catch the festivities live, the entire event is archived on the Games Done Quick YouTube channel and you will have ample opportunities to catch speedrunners do their thing live as GDQ will have an All-Black speedrunning event on February 6th to the 9th called Back in Black as well as their All-Female event, Frost Fatales which will be held from March 9-16th. So you’ll have plenty of opportunities to catch some speed running during these cold winter months. So bundle up and send some donations their way if you can!