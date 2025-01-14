Monster Hunter (Now) collaborates with Monster Hunter (Wilds) in the most logical collaboration

With Monster Hunter Wilds on the horizon, it would make sense for the game to get some promotion, so what better place to get the attention of people who would be interested in a Monster Hunter game…than a Monster Hunter Game. Starting on February 3rd, Monster Hunter Now, a location based AR game from Niantic Labs will be hosting an event to celebrate the impending release of the latest entry of the action role-playing that it spun off from.

Monster Hunter Now players will be able to take on special quests and earn a gift code which can be in the upcoming console title. This collaboration will also provide a boon to players of Monster Hunter Now, allowing them to earn extra Refining Parts, Potions and Item Box Expansions as well as in-game hoodie and a Guild Card background.

Full details of this first collaboration can be found on the Monster Hunter Now blog linked here.

Monster Hunter Now is available for free on Android and iOS, Monster Hunter Wilds will be released on February 28, 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.