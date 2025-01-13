THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake springs to life on consoles, PC soon

We’re huge fans of traditional light gun games here at Gaming Age, and it’s always nice to see a publisher digging into the arcade back catalog to remake classic games from the genre from time to time. In this case, it’s Sega’s THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2 which is getting the remake treatment thanks to Forever Entertainment and developer Megapixel Studio.

While there’s no light gun hardware to be found for this enhanced iteration of the classic sequel (although VR is a good replacement usually), the on-rail horror-themed shooting action should still be a fun experience for console (P4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch) and PC players when it arrives this Spring.

See some screens and a new announcement trailer below, and stay tuned for more.

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake || Announcement Trailer:



THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation in Spring 2025! Platforms: Steam, GOG, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake is a remake of the second entry in the well-known and popular rail-shooter series. Take on the lone role of a secret agent as James or Gary, or team up in co-op mode to neutralize the dangerous undead monsters standing in your way. Story:

In February 2000, a small city was suddenly overrun by hostile creatures. Two AMS agents, James Taylor and Gary Stewart, were sent to investigate. Upon arrival, they noticed that the situation resembled the Curien Mansion incident from 1998. Determined to uncover the source of the infestation, they began shooting their way through hordes of creatures. Game Features: Remastered music (with the classic soundtrack also available in the game)

Modern graphics

Gameplay faithful to the original game

Co-op mode

Multiple endings and branching levels Various Game Modes: Classic Campaign: Almost two years after the events of the first installment, AMS agents James Taylor and Gary Stewart are deployed to investigate a city seized by undead creatures.

Boss Mode: Take on the challenge of defeating the game’s bosses as fast as you can.

Training Mode: Polish your skills in several available training scenarios to improve your abilities before deploying on a mission.