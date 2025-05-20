Check out the well-rounded Wylder in this new Elden Ring Nightreign character trailer

Just when we thought we were all caught up on our cast of Nightfarer characters for Elden Ring Nightreign, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware reveals another!

This latest playable character is the Wylder, whom is described as a well-rounded combat type and seems suitable for a first playthrough — or maybe a good pick for those who can’t just choose a lane with the other more unique Nightfarers.

Elden Ring Nightreign hits consoles and the PC on May 30th, 2025. Check out that trailer below!

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Wylder Character Trailer



None shall escape his lethal dance. Resolute and unyielding, he shall guide the world towards dawn. Discover the latest Nightfarer character trailer for the Wylder – a well-rounded combatant in ELDEN RING Nightreign.