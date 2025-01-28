Shovel Knight is returning for Yooka-Replaylee

Like we need another reason to be excited about Playtonic’s 10th anniversary celebration and their upcoming release of Yooka-Replaylee. The studio has teamed up with Yacht Club Games again to lend their legendary Shovel Knight to the remastered platformer in the form of a new and improved quest. The character was present in Yooka-Laylee as special guest NPC if you recall, and it looks like he may have a little more to do in Yooka-Replaylee.

When is Yooka-Replaylee releasing? Well, in 2025 for sure, apparently, but there’s still no official announcement as of yet. Playtonic is promising something exciting to share soon though, so we’ll see.

Anyway, check out the new trailer guest starring Shovel Knight below!

Yooka-Replaylee | Shovel Knight is back!



The year of the lizard and the bat is here! Kicking off the 10th anniversary year of Playtonic, we sent a pager to our friends over at Yacht Club Games saying that their shovel-wielding hero has taken the wrong exit at the roundabout (or rotary) and ended up in our game again. We were told we can keep him for a while, so excited to share that Shovel Knight will make his courageous return in Yooka-Replaylee. In addition to a shiny coat of paint, the wielder of the shovel blade also comes with a new and improved quest for you to undertake for one of those shiny Pagies. Playtonic officially turns 10 years old in February and to celebrate we have something very exciting to share with you very soon. He been waiting for his turn.