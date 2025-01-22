SEGA reveals Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has earned over $425 million worldwide, officially announces Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sped onto home streaming services yesterday, so it’s apropos that SEGA revealed the film has earned $425 million dollars since it debuted in theaters on December 20th 2024. This also means the film has out-performed its predecessor which raked in $405 million dollars worldwide.

With so much momentum it makes perfect sense that the company along with their partners at Paramount Pictures would reveal a fourth entry in the series has been greenlit and will release on March 19th, 2027, barring any delays in production.

Other than the title and release date, we don’t have much details regarding the film, but it’s safe to say the studio will certainly be securing all the major players involved in the production of the first 3 films in the series, one which has earned over $1 billion dollars (except the people responsible for the original design of Sonic…they can take a seat).

Will you be rushing to the theaters in March 2027 to see what’s next for Sonic and friends? I wonder what type of popcorn bucket they’ll make for the release…we have so much time to speculate!