Hey, C’mon C’mon! Check out the physical editions of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves!

It looks like SNK isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to the launch of their latest fighting game. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves hasn’t released yet, but it already has secured a spot as one of the eight games featured at this year’s EVO 2025 tournament in Las Vegas this August, so there’s a lot of expectations on this latest entry of the Fatal Fury Franchise. The company certainly garnered a lot of goodwill by revealing that the game’s first batch of downloadable characters will be absolutely free and will feature Ken and Chun Li from Street Fighter! SNK further sweetened the pot by revealing the game’s physical edition.

Folks who want a copy of this title to put next to the shockboxes which contain their OG NEO GEO carts can choose from the special edition of the game or the deluxe edition. The special edition will contain the base title, a voucher for the game’s 1st season pass as well as a code to redeem the Fatal Fury 2 Terry DLC which will give the legendary Hungry Wolf his classic look. The deluxe edition which sadly is only available for the PlayStation 5 will feature everything in the special edition as well as a Steelbook case, a 2 CD OST, a voluminous 100+ page artbook, a double sided poster which features the map of Southtown, 2 sheets of stickers featuring the logos of previous titles in this franchise and a collector’s box which evokes the Shockboxes which NEO GEO games came in. The Special edition will have a MSRP of $59.99 and the Deluxe Edition despite its contents won’t break the bank with its $79.99.

April 24th can’t come soon enough as we’ll finally be able to hit the streets of Southtown once again as Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves arrives to PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

FATAL FURY: CotW ｜Official Trailer

